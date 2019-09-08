Tailgating fan takes a wicked tumble from top of van on live TV, Ohio video shows

Hockey fans become like family at Hurricanes tailgates Grant Davis and Mark Paul tailgate with their families before a Hurricanes playoff game on Friday, May 3, 2019 at PNC Arena. They met at a Hurricanes tailgate in 2006 and have been tailgating together ever since, noting they've become like family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Grant Davis and Mark Paul tailgate with their families before a Hurricanes playoff game on Friday, May 3, 2019 at PNC Arena. They met at a Hurricanes tailgate in 2006 and have been tailgating together ever since, noting they've become like family.

A sports reporter in Cleveland was broadcasting among tailgating Browns fans in the parking lot of FirstEnergy Stadium when he captured something shocking in the background.

Cleveland 19 reporter Glenn Forbes was preparing to interview a Browns fan in the storied Muni Lot as a man in a jersey stood on top of a van in the background. He appeared to have his phone in his hand, attempting to take a photo.

It’s unclear whether the man tries to take a step or his legs buckle, but he topples off the side of the van. His phone flies as he lands hard on his side on the pavement.

Forbes and his interviewee are oblivious as several people are seen running toward the man to help.

After the interview, Forbes learned of the incident, posting on Twitter that the man had an “injury to the side of his head” but initially refused to go to the hospital. Eventually, he was loaded on an ambulance and taken for treatment, Forbes wrote.

Video of the fall shared on Twitter had been liked nearly 12,000 times and retweeted more than 3,500 times by Sunday afternoon.

Several viewers turned to social media to express their shock.

“Holy mother of Browns, the man didn’t even try to move his arms to brace the fall,” one user wrote.

“I thought he was dead before he hit the ground. Glad he survived,” wrote another.