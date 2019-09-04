Teens accused of putting urine, semen into teachers’ food are charged, Ohio cops say

How to prevent food poisoning 1 in 6 Americans get sick from eating contaminated food each year. Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 1 in 6 Americans get sick from eating contaminated food each year. Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy.

Seven Ohio teens have been charged after police say they put urine and semen in food and served it to several teachers during cooking class.

Investigators say seven students at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell were making crepes in their “global gourmet” class back in May when they tainted the food with urine and semen, WSYX reported. The food was served to five teachers, reports say.

Law enforcement launched an investigation when video pertaining to the incident was turned over to a school resource officer, the news outlet reported.

The students were 14 years old at the time, WBNS reported.

Olentangy Schools says it was “saddened” by the incident in a statement to the news outlet.

“We are aware that charges have been filed in this case and we thank law enforcement for their due diligence. As a district, we are saddened that these charges are a result of actions that took place at one of our schools,” the statement read. “Our teachers deserve respect and kindness, and anything less than that is completely unacceptable. We will continue to support law enforcement in every way possible.”

Three students are charged with felony assault for bringing bags of semen — some of which was put on a crepe — and urine that was mixed into barbecue sauce and poured on a crepe, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Four are charged with complicity to assault, one of whom is also charged with tampering with evidence for deleting video and text messages pertaining to the incident, according to the newspaper.

The students’ attorney, Brad Koeffel, told the Dispatch the teens’ actions were, “the idiotic stuff that other teens are watching to get clicks,” adding, “they’re eighth-grade kids. Psychologically, they clearly are suffering an amount of trauma because of their dumb actions.”