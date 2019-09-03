5-year-old died after eating chemicals, so mom hid her body for a week, Texas cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A foul smell led to a gruesome discovery in a Texas apartment, police say.

Houston police say a mother hid her 5-year-old daughter’s body in a closet when the child died on Aug. 27, KTRK reported.

Family members had dropped by the apartment for a visit when they noticed an awful smell coming from one of the closets on Monday — six days after the young girl had died, KRIV reported.

When police arrived and discovered the body, the mother admitted that the child had died after swallowing chemicals, though police have not confirmed the cause of death, the news outlet reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s very troubling, no matter how the child died, whether it’s accidental or intentional death... for a body to be in the closet for several days, that’s unthinkable,” Lt. Larry Crowson said, according to KHOU.

Police believe there may also have been a man living in the apartment and are searching for him as a possible witness, the news outlet reported.

At the time of publication, the mother had not yet been charged with a crime, KRIV reported.

Police have not released the child’s name.