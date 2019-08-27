National
Huge sinkhole devours two lanes of a North Carolina roadway, picture shows
A sinkhole formed under a North Carolina road, crumbling pavement across two lanes of traffic, a photo shows.
The cave-in forced the street to shut down “for several hours” in Winston-Salem, the city’s police department tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
It happened near the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, a conservatory in the Triad.
A picture from the area appears to show damage spanning a two-lane roadway, according to the police department’s Twitter post.
Winston-Salem official Fella Huntley said a water main break caused the sinkhole to form, according to WGHP.
Earlier this summer, the ground also gave way in western North Carolina, The News & Observer reported. The 36-foot sinkhole in Asheville drew fans on social media and even prompted someone to make T-shirts.
