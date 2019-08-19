National
His last haircut was in 2004. Watch man donate 150 inches of hair to join the Army
23-year-old gets his first haircut in 15 years to join U.S. Army
A 23-year-old man had one thing left to do before joining the U.S. Army — getting his first haircut in 15 years, a Facebook post by a Salt Lake City recruiting station says.
“Today we’re going to be cutting my hair — hopefully, some lucky little girl’s gonna get it,” says Reynaldo Arroyo, originally from Riverside, California, in the video.
Arroyo donated 150 inches of hair to Locks of Love, a nonprofit that provides hairpieces to children undergoing treatment for cancer or other illnesses.
He enlisted as an airborne infantryman, the recruiting station says.
