‘Hey, kids! We are gonna die!’ Drunk man shouts on Southwest flight, Oklahoma cops say

Passengers on a flight to Oklahoma had a somewhat bumpy landing Monday night, but not for the reason you’d think.

A Southwest flight had just landed at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City when a man yelled out through the cabin, KOKH reported.

The plane was taxiing when police say Timothy Norton, 50, shouted, “Hey Kids! We’re going to die,” the news outlet reported.

A crew member asked Norton to stop, but he responded by telling her to shut up, then calling her an expletive, KFOR reported.

The flight had several children on board, and the plane’s captain told officials he was frustrated by Norton’s outburst, KOCO reported.

Norton was detained by officers at the jet bridge who say he smelled strongly of alcohol, slurred his speech and was combative, according to the news outlet.

Norton was arrested on charges of drunkenness and disorderly conduct and was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail, KOKH reported.