‘Wedding crasher’ mingles with guests — then swipes gifts from newlyweds, Texas cops say

If you’re getting married in Texas anytime soon, be on the look out for a serial “wedding crasher” who steals gifts from newlyweds, police say.

Comal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an “elusive” woman who attends weddings uninvited and swipes gifts from the venue, according to a Facebook post from Comal County Crime Stoppers. The woman has stolen from weddings in Comal County, which is north of San Antonio, and receptions in other counties, according to the post.

Scott Frakes, a detective at the sheriff’s office, said the woman has stolen thousands in mostly gift cards and cash, even dressing up and mingling with guests, according to KSAT.

“She comes in just after everybody is outside, walks in with a purse,” Frakes told KSAT. ”She’s in there no more than about a minute, minute and a half.”

The woman is “preying on unsuspecting families and friends,” according to the Facebook post.

“Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice,” Comal County Crime Stoppers said.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information about the case.