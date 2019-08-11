Rattlesnake bite hospitalizes Grammy-nominated singer on his walk across the US

What to know if you meet a rattlesnake Helpful tips to avoid a surprise encounter with a rattlesnake and what to do if you're bit, from Scott Smith, who teaches about reptiles and amphibians. Know when they're active and how they judge danger. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Helpful tips to avoid a surprise encounter with a rattlesnake and what to do if you're bit, from Scott Smith, who teaches about reptiles and amphibians. Know when they're active and how they judge danger.

A promotional walk across the United States got an unexpected interruption Wednesday when singer Mike Posner encountered a baby rattlesnake in Colorado, KUSA reported.

Posner, the Grammy-nominated singer of “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and “Cooler Than Me,” posted Thursday to Instagram that he’d been airlifted to a Colorado hospital after suffering a snake bite.

“Crazy day yesterday!” Posner wrote in a post accompanied by a video of himself in the hospital. “I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got bit by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke!”

Posner wrote in the post that he’d been treated with antivenin and would be spending a few weeks off his feet to recover, but planned to resume his cross-country trek.

On Saturday, Posner posted a follow-up message to Instagram with a video of himself using a walker to get around his hospital room.

“From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom,” Posner wrote, thanking his nurses and others. “I’m on my way back.”

Posner embarked on a walk across the United States in April, Billboard reported. He planned to walk from Asbury Park, New Jersey, to Venice Beach, California, a distance of about 2,942 miles.

He was inspired by the deaths of his father in 2017 and his friend Avicci, an electronic musician and dj, in 2018, according to the publication.

Posner also planned to release new music in each state during his trek, CNN reported.

“I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous,” Posner wrote Sunday on Instagram. “I knew I could die doing it. I still might.

“So don’t feel sorry for me,” Posner continued. “I’m proud I’m in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I’m proud of this pain.”

He asked people not to leave notes of sympathy but rather leave messages encouraging him to “KEEP GOING.”

Celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown, Ryan Tedder and Joe Jonas offered Posner their support in comments to the Instagram posts.