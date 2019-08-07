Hunt for teen suspects in murder of Charlotte woman leads to turbulent Canadian river

Video released in investigation of double homicide in Canada The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released this video showing American-Australian couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler at a gas station before they were killed in a remote part of British Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released this video showing American-Australian couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler at a gas station before they were killed in a remote part of British Columbia.

The manhunt for two teens suspected of killing a vacationing Charlotte woman and her boyfriend in British Columbia grew more mysterious after searchers found a damaged boat at the edge of a turbulent Canadian river.

Near the boat, discovered Aug. 2, were several items “directly linked” to homicide suspects Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, police said in a news release.

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been on the run for nearly a month in connection with the killings of three people in northern British Columbia, including Chynna Noelle Deese of Charlotte and her boyfriend Lucas Fowler of Australia.

The discovery of an abandoned boat led to speculation the teens might have drowned in the Nelson River while trying to outrun authorities. However, an underwater recovery team searched the river outside Gillam and found no “additional items linked to the suspects,” a release said.

The mayor of Gillam, Dwayne Forman, says the river in that area is turbulent and deadly, CBC News reported.

“It would not be a river that many people would survive,” Forman told the new outlet. “It’s not something you would go swimming in.”

Authorities declined to give details on the other items found by the river “to ensure the integrity of the investigation,” said a release.

Chynna Deese, a 2013 Myers Park High School graduate, and Fowler were shot to death July 14 or 15 along the Alaska Highway in British Columbia, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Days later, a pickup truck connected to the suspects was discovered burning beside the road, and the body of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck was located a mile away, said a release. Police have charged the two teens in Dyck’s death.

The killings have gotten international attention, in part because Fowler is the son of a ranking police official in New South Wales, Australia, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Fowler had recently gotten a job on a ranch in Canada, according to the Deese family.

Deese and Fowler had been a couple for three years, and were in Canada for a three-week road trip, her family told the Charlotte Observer.

Teams have searched hundreds of miles of territory in Canada for McLeod and Schmegelsky. The damaged boat and personal items were found less than 6 miles from where the suspects’ burning pickup was discovered on July 19, officials said in the release.