Active shooting incident with multiple injuries reported near El Paso mall

Police in El Paso have reported an active shooting situation in the area of Cielo Vista Mall.

Police said they were searching a “very large area” for “multiple shooters” and asked people to stay away.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

TV station KTSM reported that 18 people had been injured inside a Walmart.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

The incident occurred less than a week after three people, including two children, were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, Calif.

This story will be updated as we get more information.