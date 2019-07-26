Even if you don’t eat tacos, this salmonella recall at Walmart might affect you

What is salmonella and how do you keep from getting it? Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.

A recall of store brand taco seasonings at Walmarts in 42 states and Texas supermarket chain H-E-B could be the first of a stream of precautionary salmonella recalls.

First, this recall covers Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix in 1-ounce packets with best by dates of 7/8/2021 or 7/9/2021. These are sold in Walmarts in the District of Columbia and every state except Alaska, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Also recalled is H-E-B Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium in 1.25-ounce packets with “better if used by” dates of 7/10/2021, 7/11/2021 and 7/15/2021.

Customers with these packets should toss them out or return them to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can call the seasonings’ manufacturer, Williams Foods, at 800-847-5608, Monday through Friday, 9 am. to 6 p.m., Eastern time. Or e-mail customerservice@chg.com.

Now, as to why these taco seasonings might have salmonella and why other recalls might ensue for the same reason:

As Williams Foods explains in its recall notice, the potential problem is with one lot of cumin in the seasoning from ingredient supplier Mincing Spice. Mincing recalled the lot when one of its customers found potential salmonella contamination in the lot.

Williams Foods received some of that lot. Other companies that received part of the lot might issue recalls. When there’s a problem at the ingredient supplier level, there’s a bigger ripple effect than at the manufacturer level.

A perfect example of this happened a year ago, July 2018, when a whey powder supplier’s salmonella issue turned into a week of precautionary recalls of food from Swiss rolls to Goldfish crackers.

Salmonella hits about 1.2 million people in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitalizing 23,000 with bloody diarrhea and killing 450. Like most foodborne illnesses, senior citizens, children under the age of 5 and people with damaged immune systems are most vulnerable to its worst effects.