Hospital staff Tased a combative man in county custody, then he died, SC sheriff says

A man in county jail custody was at a South Carolina hospital when he became combative with a deputy and hospital security used a Taser on him, according to multiple reports. Then he died, according to the Cherokee County coroner.

Deputies arrested Ross Alan Rittacco, 42, Tuesday morning along with more than 30 others this week in a drug sting dubbed “Operation Crystal Clear,” WYFF reports. The sheriff said Rittacco complained he had shortness of breath but did not want to go to the hospital, according to the station.

Later that afternoon, sheriff’s deputies did take Rittacco to the hospital in Gaffney, South Carolina, the sheriff said, according to WHNS.

But it was early Wednesday morning when trouble started and, the sheriff said, the detainee started fighting with a deputy around 1 a.m., WHNS reports.

The deputy was not injured, according to WHNS.

“Security officers from the hospital helped medical staff and the detention officer restrain the inmate and hospital security used a Taser on Rittacco,” WSPA reported.

At about 2 a.m. he became unresponsive, and died less than 30 minutes later, the sheriff told the Spartanburg Herald Journal.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a press release, “Mr. Rittacco died at 2:25 a.m. at Cherokee Medical Center in Gaffney where he had been brought for treatment from the county detention center about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.”

The coroner said he plans to do an autopsy Thursday.

