Now kick, now kick: Watch this police horse in Louisiana do the ‘Cupid Shuffle’

Ace, a mounted horse in the New Orleans Police Department, dances the Cupid Shuffle to a group of children in the Covered Kids Camp.

Watch for this police horse at the next dance you attend.

Ace, a mounted patrol horse in the New Orleans Police Department, recently showed off his fancy “hoofwork” while dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle,” video posted on Facebook shows.

While Ace’s handler helps guide the horse, another police officer dances along, video shows.

“Mounted Horse Ace is quite the showman!” the Police Department said on Facebook.