‘Dangerous’ teens sought in killings of Charlotte, NC, woman and boyfriend in Canada

Video released in investigation of double homicide in Canada The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released this video showing American-Australian couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler at a gas station before they were killed in a remote part of British Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released this video showing American-Australian couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler at a gas station before they were killed in a remote part of British Columbia.

Two missing teenage boys are now suspects in a spree of violence that includes the killings of a woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, and her boyfriend, as well as the “suspicious death” of third man, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The surprising development was announced Tuesday, just days after police suggested the missing teens themselves may have met with foul play in a remote area of northern British Columbia.

Now, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are considered on the run and dangerous, police said.

The two are suspected of “brutally” killing Myers Park High graduate Chynna Deese, 24, and her boyfriend Lucas Fowler, 23, of New South Wales in Australia, police say.

“We are asking the public that if you spot Kam McLeod or Bryer Schmegelsky to consider them as dangerous - take no actions – do not approach – and call 911 immediately,” said a press release. “The investigation is complex and evolving very quickly.”

Police have not said what led them to suspect the teens, or why they quickly pivoted away from looking for a bearded man who had been seen by a witness talking to the couple before their deaths.

The teens came to the attention of police July 19, when authorities responded to a vehicle fire near Dease Lake in northern British Columbia, according to a release. The vehicle had been used by the teens as they traveled to Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory, police said.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were no where to be found. But the body of a bearded man -- described as 50 to 60 years of age -- was discovered about a mile away, officials said. His identity and cause of death have not been released.

“Investigators have also been able to confirm that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have left British Columbia and have been spotted in northern Saskatchewan,” said a press release. “We believe they are likely continuing to travel, though we don’t have a possible destination. They were seen driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4.”

Investigators believe Deese and Fowler were likely shot and killed between 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, and 8 a.m. Monday, July 15. Their bodies were found along the Alaska Highway, 12 miles south of Liard Hot Springs, a popular tourist attraction in British Columbia, a press release said. Parked nearby was Fowler’s blue minivan.

A motive has not been released in their killings.

Fowler is the son of Police Chief Inspector Stephen Fowler of the southern Australian state of New South Wales, according to ABC.net. Lucas Fowler had recently gotten a job on a ranch in Canada, according to the Deese family.

Chynna Deese is a 2017 graduate of Appalachian State University and lived in Charlotte, her family said. She graduated from Myers Park High in 2013.

The couple had been dating since 2017, when they met at a hostel in Croatia, family members told the Charlotte Observer.