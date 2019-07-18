Identity theft ring targeted assisted living homes, 45 victims found, SC sheriff says

Five ways to help protect your identity Identity theft affects millions of people each year. You can learn how to make protecting yourself from identity thieves part of your daily routine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Identity theft affects millions of people each year. You can learn how to make protecting yourself from identity thieves part of your daily routine.

An identity theft ring targeted residents in assisted living facilities in Upstate South Carolina, officials say.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested six people and are looking for three more who were involved in a scheme to steal identities from residents at three homes.

Investigators say they have found 45 victims so far. The people at the center of the scheme were so brazen as to ask on Facebook for anyone working at assisted living facilities to get in touch, the sheriff’s office said.

The department said Joshua Jonathan Rashaad Glenn, 25, paid people who worked at the facilities to take pictures of resident intake forms that had all the information needed to steal their identities.

Glenn would take that information to Walmart stores and a Target where he would pay employees “an unknown amount of money to ‘force’ the identification portion of the wireless phone contracts under the names of one of the residents in these assisted living facilities,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man would get up to five iPhones or similar phones “under the names of the victims and then re-sell them for an unknown amount,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The scheme started to fall apart when investigators say they identified their first suspect, Tamara Marqueeshia Shardana Taylor, 27.

Investigators say the Spartanburg woman confessed that she ”used her position as those facilities to take pictures of the residents’ intake sheets, which contained their biographical information, including their date of birth and social security number.”

The 45 victims lived at three different facilities in Spartanburg County, the sheriff’s office said: Summit Hills, Woodland Place and the Charles Lea Center. Taylor worked at all three assisted living homes, the department said.

Glenn and Taylor together face a total of 180 counts of financial identity fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Glenn “is still at large,” the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators also charged:

Dushawn Michael Woodson, Spartanburg, a Verizon/AT&T representative at Target

Tiffany Marie Griffith, Spartanburg, another Target employee

Tamara Shante Carson, Inman

Davien Montrell Rodgers, Taylors, a Walmart Verizon representative

Rajshunda Chenell Ojayeria Holmes, Spartanburg

Clifford Ulyess Brown, Wellford

Malik Divine Gray, Inman, a Walmart Verizon representative

Deputies say they are still looking for Glenn, Rodgers and Holmes.

“All nine suspects have been terminated by their respective employers, and we are continuing to aid the victims and their families in resolving these fraudulent accounts with both Verizon and AT&T,” the sheriff’s office said.

