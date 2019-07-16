10 brands of hummus recalled after listeria found in the manufacturing facility

Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.

Various store brands of hummus and Lantana brand sold at Publix were recalled Monday after an FDA inspection found listeria in a Pita Pal Foods manufacturing facility.

In addition to the Pita Pal, Fresh Thyme and Lantana brands, this recall hits store brands for Harris Teeter, Lidl, Schnucks, 7-Eleven, Roundy’s, Reasor’s and Buc-ee’s.

For the extensive list of flavors, sizes and lots affected by this recall, click here for the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice. For the list of recalled Lantana brand hummus that Publix sells, click here.

Listeria strikes 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea and headaches.

Senior citizens and those under the age of 5 and people with damaged immune systems are the most vulnerable for worse symptoms. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirths or miscarriages.