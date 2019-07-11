Former ‘Teen Mom’ star lied about husband shooting dog for publicity, NC police say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A former “Teen Mom 2” star from North Carolina lied about her husband shooting her dog to get publicity, media outlets report.





Jenelle Evans told police in late April that her husband, David Eason, shot her dog, Nugget, after the dog snapped at their 2-year-old daughter, McClatchy reported in May.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office started investigating on May 1, according to WWAY.

Investigators searched Eason’s home later that month but didn’t find any weapons or evidence that the dog had been shot, WECT reported.

The next day, investigators met with Evans about her claims, according to WECT, and she told them she filed the report for publicity and because she didn’t know where the dog was.

Eason will not face animal cruelty charges, and Evans will not be charged for filing a false report, according to WYFF.

In a statement published by WECT, the sheriff’s office said it spent many hours on the investigation and was so “inundated” with phone calls about the case that deputies were pulled away from other duties.

“This slowed the progress of the investigation, and delayed normal daily operations,” the sheriff’s office said, according to WECT. “Social media can be a great tool when utilized for positive interactions. In this case, social media posts were utilized to incite follower’s emotions to gain publicity.”

Evans, who is now 27 and well-known in Eastern North Carolina, appeared on MTV’s second season of “Teen Mom,” which follows the lives of teenage mothers.

An MTV spokesperson told US Weekly last spring the network has “no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans has a 9-year-old son, a 4-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter, according to PEOPLE.



