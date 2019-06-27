California college student killed by sharks in front of family during Bahamas visit

A Southern California college student on vacation with her family off Rose Island in the Bahamas was attacked and killed by three sharks Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance had multiple bites on “her arms, legs and buttocks,” and one arm was completely torn off, AP reported. The island is just northeast of Nassau.

A GoFundMe page is trying to raise money to cover funeral expenses that include transporting her body from the Bahamas to her home in Torrance for burial.

“Jordan was tragically killed from a shark attack in the Bahamas,” the GoFundMe page says. “Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply.”

The attack happened around 2 p.m. as Lindsey was snorkeling, officials in the Bahamas told KABC in Los Angeles. Relatives tried warning her, the station reported, but she was under water and didn’t hear their screams.

Michael Lindsey, Jordan’s father, told ABC News his wife, Kami, was “a few feet away when the shark attacked.” He was swimming in another spot off the island at the time, the network reported.

“She said it happened so fast, and no one yelled anything. My wife got to Jordan and pulled Jordan to shore by herself,” he told ABC.

Bahamas Press says she was pronounced dead at a hospital in New Providence.

Lindsey was a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, the station said.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public following the fatal shark attack,” reported the Bahamas Press. “Shark numbers have dangerously increased in the Bahamas since advocates have created sanctuaries around the country.”

News of the fatal attack comes after multiple shark attacks off the Carolinas on the East Coast, including an instance in which a teen lost one leg and some fingers to a shark.