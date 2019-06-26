Former Disney employee and YMCA counselor pleads guilty to sexually abusing boys in NC

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Florida man will spend the next 24 to 30 years of his life behind bars for sexually abusing several young boys in North Carolina, media outlets report.

Michael Pegram, 47, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Wednesday to first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, according to WXII.

The indictments allege that the eight boys from Winston-Salem whom Pegram sexually abused were “either under 16 or at least 12,” at the time, according to WGHP.

Pegram worked at the Kernersville Family YMCA in North Carolina during the time of the alleged offenses, which took place from January 1991 to December 2001, WGHP reported.

Pegram also served as a volunteer firefighter and a coach for youth hockey, according to WXII.

He worked at Disney World for a time and was arrested in November 2017 outside one of the park’s All-Star Resorts, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Several of the men who were abused when they were boys spoke in court on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

“He stole my innocence, he stole my childhood, he stole my virginity without my permission,” one of the men said. “I don’t forgive him.”

Another said his mother committed suicide after he told her about the abuse.