Man stabs ex’s new boyfriend 20 times after finding them in bedroom, Utah cops say

Jason Reveal Washington County Jail

A Utah man says he became “extremely angry” when he spotted a vehicle owned by his ex’s new boyfriend in her driveway about 1 a.m. Sunday, the Deseret News reported.

Jason Reveal, 45, smashed open the front door and found the couple in the master bedroom, where he stabbed the man — still in bed — more than 20 times with a pocket knife, the Gephardt Daily reported.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was reported in stable condition following surgery, the St. George News reported. He suffered a collapsed lung, among other injuries.

Police responding to the attack found Reveal at the front door of the Washington home with bloody hands and a pocket knife, the Deseret News reported. He asked officers to kill him and told them he’d killed a man inside the home, police said.

Two of Reveal’s children with his ex, from whom he had been separated since March, were in the home at the time, the Deseret News reported.

One hid in a closet during the attack, while the other was “paralyzed with fear,” police said, according to the Gephardt Daily.

Reveal faces charges of attempted murder, domestic violence in the presence of a child and aggravated burglary, KSTU reported.

The incident took place while Reveal was on probation or parole for a previous offense, the Gephardt Daily reported.

