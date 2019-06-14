Alligator with knife in its head may live for a while in this Texas town, experts say

Texas residents spotted an alligator that appeared to have a knife lodged in its skull. Screengrab from KTRK.

Erin Weaver said she sees alligators swimming every morning in her lakeside community -- just not gators swimming with cutlery in their skulls, according to media outlets.

Weaver was outside her home in Sugar Land, Texas, when she saw an alligator with what appeared to be a “steak knife” lodged near its eye, she told KPRC.

“I just felt so bad for him,” Weaver told KPRC. “I can’t believe someone would be that cruel to do that to one of our alligators in our community.”

Wildlife, including alligators, is common in the Orchard Lake Estates community, which is situated between two lakes and borders a 750-acre park. Leaders tout that “the city and the natural world live in harmony,” according to the community’s website.

That love of nature and animals has residents upset with whomever stabbed the alligator, KTRK reported.

“I feel that somebody did this on purpose,” Weaver told KTRK. “I can’t imagine this animal going after somebody that they would have to defend themselves, because we’ve never had that happen before.”

Despite the gruesome appearance of the knife sticking out of the animal, experts said the alligator may not be in pain and could live for awhile because the reptile is resilient, according to KTRK.

That’s because alligators have tough skin similar to a shell that’s like “bodily armor,” alligator expert Frank Mazzotti told CNN.

What’s more, CNN reported that alligator blood has traits similar to antibiotics that could render something like knife stabbings as “mere flesh wounds.”