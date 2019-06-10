Wind gust flings Arizona boys on trampoline over 10-foot wall in ‘blink of an eye’

Screengrab from KTVK video

Two 11-year-old boys goofing around on a back yard trampoline in Tempe, Arizona, got a shock last week when a gust of wind sent them flying over a 10-foot concrete wall, KPNX reported.

“It happened in the blink of an eye, and we just hit the ground,” said Gavin Reynolds, KGO reported. The accident took place June 3.

A home security video shows Gavin playing with Rhode Hill on the trampoline when it suddenly flips over the wall, carrying the boys with it, KTVK reported. They don’t even remember being in the air, Gavin said, “we just remember hitting the ground!”





Gavin ran to get his father, Ryan Reynolds, who went to check on Rhode in the street. The boy had suffered a fractured elbow and pelvis, KGO reported.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I thought that I was going to die,” Rhode said, according to KPNX.





Both boys say they’ll be back to playing on trampolines once they’ve recovered, KTVK reported — “as long as it’s down ... and it’ll stay down,” Rhode amended.





In Scottsdale, Arizona, winds blew a family’s trampoline onto some nearby power lines Tuesday, KSAZ reported. Firefighters and utility workers helped retrieve the wrecked trampoline.



