Man in Trump mask slashes tires, breaks windshield and goes to jail, Calif. cops say

Deputies in Southern California said they “had to do a double take” early Monday morning when they spotted a man “resembling President Trump” who was vandalizing at least one car.

Orange County deputies in Mission Viejo caught the man in the act around 4 a.m. as they patrolled local businesses, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. He was breaking a windshield and slashing tires, deputies said.

The masked man — identified as Rory Thomas Zimmerman — was arrested and booked in jail on felony vandalism charges, the Sheriff’s Department told McClatchy.

Zimmerman, 56, remains in custody on $20,000 bail, online jail records said.

Deputies wrote in the Facebook post that “in addition to wearing the Trump mask, the suspect had a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft shotgun, and helmet.”

The post shared photos of the mask, the weapons that were found and the damage inflicted on a windshield and a tire.

“His vehicle also had white/amber takedown lights affixed to his windshield and fake license plates,” deputies said.

Zimmerman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to jail records.