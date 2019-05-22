Sisters’ lemonade stand helps classmates pay off thousands in lunch debt, NC mom says Hailey and Hannah Hager, students in Davidson County, North Carolina, started a lemonade stand to help their classmates pay school lunch debts of more than $3,000, their Facebook page says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hailey and Hannah Hager, students in Davidson County, North Carolina, started a lemonade stand to help their classmates pay school lunch debts of more than $3,000, their Facebook page says.

Two North Carolina sisters are helping their classmates get rid of cafeteria debt in a refreshing way.

Hailey, 13, and Hannah Hager, 11, set up a lemonade stand last weekend, hoping the profits would make a dent on the $41,000 owed in lunch money at Davidson County schools, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

“There are people in the world that need help,” said Hannah, who has teamed up with her sister on other occasions to raise money for those in need, according to WGHP.

With a boost from an online fundraiser, the sisters reached their goal to pay $3,100 in lunch debt at Southwood Elementary School in Lexington, Fox News reports.

But the girls aren’t done yet — they want to “ultimately bridge the financial gap” in their school district, Fox News reports.

To keep helping other students, the girls are selling drinks and food on Saturday and Sunday, according to a post on their public Facebook group, called Hailey and Hannah’s Helping Hands Lemonade Stand.

Principal Ashley Lemley says Southwood Elementary allows students who owe money to continue getting lunch, Yahoo Lifestyle reports. She applauded the Hager sisters’ efforts to help others, the media outlet said.

“They are truly amazing students who are going to continue to do great things in our community,” Lemley said, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The girls came up with the idea for the sales after their mom Erin Hager “challenged the girls to complete a random act of kindness last year,” according to WXII.

She said all profits from recent lemonade stand sales have gone toward helping others, including a family that owes hundreds of dollars in lunch payments, WGHP reports.

“I don’t know how many years’ worth that is, but it’s a big deal,” Erin Hager said, according to the station.