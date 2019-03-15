National

A plane vanished and didn’t land at SC airport. Now, crews search in ‘rugged terrain’

By Simone Jasper

March 15, 2019 11:15 AM

A plane bound for Aiken, South Carolina is missing after leaving Knoxville, Tennessee.
A plane bound for Aiken, South Carolina is missing after leaving Knoxville, Tennessee. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Search crews in western North Carolina are looking for a plane that went missing Thursday night.

“The single-engine aircraft, which officials believe to have been occupied by a single passenger, was headed from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Aiken, South Carolina, but it never arrived,” the Asheville Citizen-Times wrote.

The last contact with the flight was at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday near the Whiteside Mountain area, WLOS reports. Crews are now searching in North Carolina’s Macon and Jackson counties, according to the station.

“Searchers are limited by the remote, rugged terrain and weather conditions.,” WSPA reports.

Simone Jasper is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer and real-time news in the Carolinas.

