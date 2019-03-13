Men would have to tell cops about every ‘release of sperm’ if this Georgia bill passes

A succinct, two-section bill introduced this week in the Georgia General Assembly would make men 55 and older self-report each and every time they ejaculate — immediately, to the nearest law enforcement agency.
HB 604, which was introduced Monday, according to its progress tracker on the General Assembly web site, would require those men to “immediately report to the county sheriff or local law enforcement agency when such male releases sperm from his testicles.”
The bill was sponsored by five female Democratic state representatives, including Dar’shun Kendrick. Kendrick, from Atlanta suburb Lithonia, tweeted a separate, but related proposal on Twitter Monday under the umbrella of what she calls her “testicular bill of rights” legislation.
Her “testicular bill of rights” had been re-tweeted more than 4,000 times and started a conversation including more than 2,300 replies as of Wednesday afternoon.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
“You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done!” Kendrick tweeted, along with a screenshot of an email listing several points to be included in the legislation she says she expects on her desk at the end of the week.
The bullet points include a ban on vasectomies, forcing men to obtain written permission from their sexual partners before obtaining a prescription for an erectile dysfunction medication and making sex without a condom punishable under law as “aggravated assault.”
The point of it all isn’t to push an anti-male agenda, Kendrick said, according to Rolling Stone. She admitted the likelihood of her “testicular bill of rights” passing the Georgia Assembly is not high, but told the magazine that her point is to “bring awareness to the fact that if you’re going to legislate our bodies, then we have every right to propose legislation to regulate yours.”
That statement positions her “testicular bill of rights” and HB 604 as a response to HB 481, which was recently passed by the Georgia House and would make abortion illegal in Georgia after the point at which a doctor can measure a fetus’ heartbeat, which is usually at about 6 weeks into a pregnancy.
“This bill helps men who are well past reproductive age to self report when they willfully engage in conception,” Rep. Park Cannon of Atlanta, one of HB 604’s co-sponsors, said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Kendrick penned an Op-Ed for Newsweek Tuesday under the headline, “You want our wombs? We’re coming for your testicles.” In it, she rebrands HB 481 as the “Women’s Womb Takeover” bill.
Kendrick has represented Georgia’s 93rd District in the Assembly since she was elected in 2010 at age 27, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. HB 604 was co-sponsored by Cannon, Renitta Shannon, Donna McLeod and Sandra Scott.
Comments