‘Not even a rabbit would go in there,’ rescuer says of woman found behind NC Walmart

By Noah Feit

March 10, 2019 01:24 PM

Rescuers had to cut through thick, overgrown vegetation to reach a missing woman behind a Walmart. Conover Fire Department
A woman at a North Carolina Walmart got trapped in woods so thick it took rescuers hours to reach her on Saturday night, emergency responders said.

The Conover Fire Department said the woman was walking home from Walmart, and attempted to cut through overgrown vegetation behind the store, the Hickory Record reported.

She got lost and fell in woods, according to a tweet from the fire department.

It did not take very long to find the missing woman, as a 911 operator used GPS to track her cellphone to an exact location, per the Hickory Record.

Getting her out was a different story. A much longer story.

With assistance from Claremont Rescue, it took the fire department two hours to extract the woman from the thick overgrowth, according to the tweet.

The fire department tweeted the process was difficult because of the limited access to the woman.

“Not even a rabbit would go in there,” Conover Fire Department engineer and public information officer Chris Hicks said, adding the woman was wet, cold and had pain in her side when rescuers reached her by cutting through 300 yards of the woods, the Hickory Record reported.

Suffering from “possible cold-related injuries,” the woman was taken to an area hospital by the Catawba County EMS, according to the fire department’s Twitter account.

There is no word on her condition.

