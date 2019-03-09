‘Olaf now has the personal protection of the sheriff:’ Top cop adopts abused kitten

Here is a feel good story in Florida, for a change.
An abused kitten has a new forever home, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook.
The animal’s new owner: the sheriff himself.
The FB post has a video featuring Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, who tells his public why he is so qualified to be the kitten’s new owner. He explains that he’s not only a law enforcement officer, but an animal lover.
Woods says he and his wife have four rescue dogs, a donkey and a three-legged cow, whose fourth leg didn’t quite develop at birth.
“These furry animals are always in my heart,” Woods says. “Now I’ve added someone to our family.”
Woods’ wife then brings out the 3-month-old white kitten. He and his wife named the cat Olaf.
“Little Olaf here now has the personal protection of the sheriff. She will never will be abused again. I will promise you that.”
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last month in Ocala after a disturbing video emerged on Snapchat of him throwing a rock at a cowering kitten’s head. A friend of the suspect reportedly shot the video and it soon made the rounds on social media. An army of animal advocates were able to track down the juvenile..
The cat was taken to Marion County Animal Services and treated for severe facial trauma.
In the sheriff’s video, Olaf seems to have made a full recovery.
The suspect faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge.
