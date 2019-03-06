Alex Trebek tells ‘Jeopardy!’ fans of advanced pancreatic cancer: ‘I’m going to fight this’

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, in a video posted to YouTube.
The 78-year-old has hosted the popular game show since 1984, Gray News reported.
In the video, Trebek said he made the public statement as part of his “longtime policy of being open and transparent with (the) Jeopardy! fan base.”
“This week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”
Trebek had brain surgery in December 2017 and last October extended his contract to host the game show through 2022, according to Gray News.
He is using that pact to motivate a recovery.
“Under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you,” Trebek said in the video.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
