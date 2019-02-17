Girlfriend let him have sex with another woman, but he lost his pants and $10K, NC cops say

A naked man was getting ready to have sex with a woman he’d just met, while his understanding girlfriend waited downstairs, he told police in North Carolina, but things went downhill quickly after that.

Randleman Police said Christopher Hancock told them he was attacked and robbed at the late morning sexual rendezvous, the Courier-Tribune reported.

Hancock reported he and his girlfriend have an open relationship, and they both went to a house so he could have sex with the other woman, according to WSET.

With his girlfriend waiting downstairs on a couch on Jan. 28, Hancock told police he and the woman went to a bedroom and stripped naked, per WFMY. That’s when two men attacked Hancock, punching and choking him until he blacked out, the TV station reported.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

When the Franklinville resident came to, he told police the men were gone, along with his pants and $10,000 he said he had in one of the pockets, according to the Courier-Tribune.

The 37-year-old told police he “grabbed another pair of pants” before running out of the house, per WFMY.

Bryce Cicero Mason Randolph County Jail

Since the reported incident, two people — 23-year-old Bryce Mason and his girlfriend, Gracelynn Bradeberry — have been arrested, and a search for a third suspect is ongoing, WSET reported.

On Feb. 12, Mason was booked into the Randolph County Jail, where he was charged with assault by strangulation, assault and battery, possession of stolen property, and common law robbery, jail records show. He is being held on $150,000 bond.

Bradeberry also remains behind bars at the Randolph County Jail, where her bail was set at $26,000, according to jail records. On Feb. 13, she was charged with accessory after the fact, and two offenses for failure to appear, jail records show.

The 26-year-old Bradeberry was charged with “giving false information on the identity of Mason,” the Courier-Tribune reported.

Police are also searching for 23-year-old Brandon Cooke in connection to the incident, per WFMY.