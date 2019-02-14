National

Netflix, KTLA lockdown in Los Angeles ends with one suspect arrested

By Jared Gilmour

February 14, 2019 06:42 PM

The Netflix logo is displayed on a company building.
The Netflix logo is displayed on a company building. Paul Sakuma AP
The Netflix logo is displayed on a company building. Paul Sakuma AP

Los Angeles police have one person in custody after the offices of Netflix and KTLA, a local TV station, were locked down based on reports of a person carrying a “deadly weapon,” according to KTLA.

The lockdown has ended and workers have been told that there’s no immediate threat to the offices on West Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Reporter reports. LA police spokesman Tony Im said that a “second hand” tip had relayed that an individual was armed, KTLA reported.

Around 5 p.m. the suspect, who wasn’t identified, was detained at his home, CBSLA reports.

“We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident,” Netflix said in a statement, according to Variety. “Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees.”

Word of the lockdown spread quickly across social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A video by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows what to do if you're confronted with an active shooter situation.

By

Jared Gilmour

Jared Gilmour is a McClatchy national reporter based in San Francisco. He covers everything from health and science to politics and crime. He studied journalism at Northwestern University and grew up in North Dakota.

  Comments  