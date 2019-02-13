Pregnant Jessica Simpson had a run-in with a toilet seat. The toilet seat lost

Jessica Simpson just told a potty joke.
On Tuesday the pregnant actress/fashion designer/singer shared a photo of herself holding a toilet seat.
It was a large, expensive-looking seat that apparently would still be pulling duty if not for a mishap.
“Warning...Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant,” Simpson wrote.
While Us Weekly took note of the “comfy pants and Fendi slides” Simpson wore in the photo, women who have brought life into this world consoled her with “same here” messages.
“This happened to me too when pregnant,” wrote Instagram user aliswonderland.
“Eh, I cracked the actual seat when I was pregnant with my daughter,” wrote fellow mommy Ashton Roberts, punctuating her comment with the hashtag #growingamiraclehasitsprice.
“Exactly like (when) I was pregnant!” wrote Instagram user Hockeywifeforlife. “I feel her pain/discomfort.”
Simpson inspired a sharing of other embarrassing pregnancy tales.
“I so feel you at the moment!” wrote babymuscles30. “My husband left the seat up the other day and I got up to pee for the 10th time in the middle of the night and somehow my butt got wedged in the toilet and I couldn’t get out. Just keep reminding myself 31 days, 31 days.”
Instagram user Katie Christiansen wrote: “Oh Lord reminds me of when I was pregnant with my first. I sat on the end of a picnic table bench and launched my 110 lb BROTHER in law into the air like a cartoon catapult. Hang in there, beautiful!!”
Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, who married in 2014, are parents to a daughter and son, Maxwell and Ace, according to AOL.com. She is pregnant with another daughter, whose name Birdie inspired the theme of a recent baby shower. Simpson’s due date hasn’t been shared publicly.
Fans know this third pregnancy has been rough. Right before she shared the photo of the busted toilet seat, Simpson posted a photo of herself lounging on a recliner, writing: “Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner.”
Last month she posted a photo of her pregnancy-swollen leg, ankle and foot. “Any remedies?! Help!!!!” she pleaded.
“I’m so proud of her for being open,” her sister, Ashlee Simpson, told Us Weekly last week. “It’s not always easy, so I think being open about that is great. … She’s tough. We’re talking about Jessica.”
