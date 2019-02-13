‘Bomb threat’ was a warning from man needing to poop at Home Depot, Kansas cops report

A “polite warning” and some “men’s bathroom humor” at a Home Depot led to a 911 call about a potential bomb threat, according to a report from the Wichita Police Department.
Officers were called to the home improvement store at about 12:15 p.m. Monday for a reported bomb threat, the report states. When police got there, an employee said he was “standing at the urinal” when a man came out of a bathroom stall and said, “Somebody told me there’s a bomb in the building, you need to leave the building,” the report states.
The employee told police that he asked the man to repeat what he said, and that man gave the same statement two more times.
The Wichita Home Depot employee left the restroom and told store security about the warning, and the security guard called 911, police wrote in the report.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
A store clerk recognized the man who gave the warning as a “regular customer,” and gave the customer’s name to police.
The officer got a hold of the man on the phone, and he told police “that he had no intention of causing such alarm, and that the comment he said ... was meant to be funny,” the report says.
The man reported to police that he was in the bathroom stall when he heard another man announce something along the lines of, “You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin to blow it up.” It is not known who said that, according to the report.
The man said that he and another person laughed because they understood the warning. He said they understood the man “was in a serious need to defecate, and that he was attempting to provide a polite warning to the other patrons of the bathroom,” an officer wrote.
The “regular customer” told police he was trying to be funny when he gave the warning to another man — the store employee — in the bathroom. He said he didn’t know the “men’s bathroom humor ... was taken so seriously.”
Police say that Home Depot security does not want to press any charges.
Comments