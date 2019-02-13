Ford makes three recalls involving 5 crashes and 1.5 million Ford or Lincoln vehicles

Ford Motor Company announced a triple shot of recalls Wednesday morning that address problems in approximately 1.5 million Ford F-150s, Mustangs, Lincoln Continentals, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigators.
▪ The biggest recall is of 1.48 million Ford F-150 of 2011, 2012 or 2013 model years which might have automatic transmission shift problems, problems Ford admits caused five crashes.
The transmission, Ford said in its release, “may experience an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module, potentially resulting in a temporary, unintended downshift into first gear.
“Depending on vehicle speed, a downshift to first gear without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.”
Ford says as remedy its service people will update the powertrain control module software. The recall reference number is No. 19S07.
Trucks in this recall were built in Dearborn from April 28, 2010 through Oct. 28, 2013 or Kansas City from May 18, 2010 through Nov. 18, 2013.
▪ Some Lincoln Continental’s from 2017, 2018 and 2019 model years, about 28,200 built at the Flat Rock Plant from Nov. 30, 2015 through Nov. 14, 2018, have a door latch problem.
“Certain vehicles may have an intermittently functioning door latch motor due to the buildup of silicon contamination; as a result, the door latch may not fully engage,” Ford said. “This condition could increase the potential for the door to open while driving, increasing the risk of injury.”
This hasn’t happened yet, as far as Ford knows.
As remedy, Ford service people will replace all four door latch assemblies. This recall’s reference number is 19S03.
▪ A blank instrument panel after startup can be disconcerting, at least. That’s happening with certain 2019 Mustangs, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigators, so a total of 4,200 should be brought in for service. The instrument panel software will be updated. The recall reference number is 19C03.
The Mustangs were built at Flat Rock from Nov. 5, 2018 through Jan. 15, 2019. The Nautilus were built at Oakville from Nov. 6, 2018 through Dec. 21, 2018. The Navigators were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 4, 2018 through Dec. 15, 2018.
