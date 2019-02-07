Man helping at crash hops bridge railing to dodge pile-up — 400 feet up, CA cops say

When Robert Bruno came across a crashed truck on a San Diego bridge Wednesday on his way to work, he probably didn’t think twice about pulling over to lend a hand, KFMB reported.

“He was that guy to help out a friend, to help out a stranger,” said Gwendolyn Sneed, the 48-year-old’s fiancee, according to the station.

But when several other cars careened toward the truck, Bruno hopped a railing to escape the ensuing pile-up — possibly not realizing he was 400 feet up on the Pine Valley Creek Bridge, KGTV reported.

“There’s different parts of the bridge where it’s not as steep,” Sneed said, KFMB reported.

Bruno plunged to his death in the snowy canyon below at 5:15 a.m. on Interstate 8, KSWB reported.

“It brings tears to your eyes,” said Debi McNamer, owner of a nearby coffee shop, KNSD reported. “You just think, ‘Wow.’ Somebody helping a neighbor, a stranger they didn’t know, trying to be a good Samaritan and they’re killed because of it.”

The Pine Valley Creek Bridge, which reaches heights of 450 feet, is one of the tallest in the United States, according to the station.

California Highway Patrol officers said icy conditions and fog contributed to the series of crashes, KSWB reported. There were no other serious injuries in the collisions.

Bruno, who had recently celebrated his 48th birthday, was an installation manager who enjoyed restoring cars and riding his motorcycle, KNSD reported. He was the father of a 28-year-old son.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Bruno’s finacee.

“Bob’s passing was sudden and absolutely heartbreaking,” the GoFundMe page states. “He was the kind of person that would help anyone, without a second thought. He was a genuine and selfless man, who would always have our back, no matter what.”