Upset tummies from weed gummies at Ohio elementary school lands mom in jail, cops say

Kids were complaining about upset tummies after a 9-year-old boy gave weed gummies to classmates at his elementary school on Monday, Cleveland.com reported.
Now, the boy’s mom, Shari Gould, has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, WOIO reported. The arrest was made after police questioned her about the marijuana-laced gummy bears and gummy worms.
School administrators and police learned about the incident after a teacher’s aid found an empty baggie while cleaning a classroom at Anton Grdina School, according to a police report obtained by WOIO. “Before she threw it away she read it and found that (it) contained drugs,” the report states.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Three students had already gave the gummies to other kids, a Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokeswoman said, according to FOX8.
School officials questioned students who were in the same room as the empty bag of gummies, the report states, and asked how many each kid ate. That number was not written in the police report obtained by WOIO.
“After they were questioned some of them stated that they had upset stomachs,” the report states.
Paramedics were called to the school and took students who felt sick to a children’s hospital, WKYC reported. The kids ranged from ages 5-9. “The parents of five other children refused to have them transported,” WKYC reported, but doctors treated and released 15 students.
Of those kids, only the 9-year-old who brought the gummies to school tested positive for marijuana, the station reported.
The boy told police that he and two other kids got the candy from his aunt when she “was not in her right mind,” WOIO reported. That was during a party his mom was holding at his apartment, Cleveland.com reported, and people had been drinking.
The boy’s mom saw that her son had gummies, but she “did not take them away,” police reports say, according to WKYC.
“Later in the night, while the mother was doing the dishes, the kids concocted a plan where the 9-year-old boy went to the kitchen and told his mother he loved her while the 6-year-old boy grabbed the rest of the gummies that were left sitting out on a table, police said,” according to Cleveland.com. They snuck the “large bags of gummies” in a backpack and took the weed-laced candy to school.
The boy’s mom has not been charged, according to Cleveland.com.
In November 2018, a 12-year-old student in Florida gave marijuana-laced gummies to kids in gym class, McClatchy reported. “Students were complaining of symptoms ranging from nausea and dizziness,” and one nearly passed out.
Comments