National

Pipe bomb with fuse found in NC man’s coat pocket during routine search, deputies say

By Mark Price

January 29, 2019 11:10 AM

24-year-old David Boardman of Cleveland, N.C., is charged with having a weapon of mass destruction, says the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office
24-year-old David Boardman of Cleveland, N.C., is charged with having a weapon of mass destruction, says the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office
24-year-old David Boardman of Cleveland, N.C., is charged with having a weapon of mass destruction, says the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

A search for stolen fire department equipment turned dangerous in Salisbury, North Carolina, when deputies discovered one of the suspects had a fused pipe bomb in his coat pocket, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriffs Office.

Detectives said the discovery was made Jan. 19, as deputies were executing a search warrant at a home and encountered 24-year-old David Boardman of Cleveland, N.C.

“A search of David Boardman was conducted and investigators located a home made pipe bomb inside of David Boardman’s jacket pocket. The pipe bomb was threaded on both sides with a fuse,” said a sheriff’s office release.

Investigators did not say what Boardman intended to do with the alleged pipe bomb.

The Cabarrus County Bomb Squad is credited with deactivating the bomb, which is now being used as evidence against Boardman, said a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office release. He is charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction and felony possession of stolen property and has a $20,000 bond, said the release.

Investigators were led to Boardman as part of an investigation into a burglary at a bakery and another at the Franklin Fire Department, off Statesville Boulevard, said a release.

Items taken in the thefts included $15,000 in lawn care and fire department equipment, much of which was recovered at the home in Salisbury, said the sheriff’s office release.

“This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated,” said the release.

Read Next

local

Thief seen on video snatching puppy over fence, NC cops say. Dog has been recovered.

Read Next

local

Burglary at height of winter storm is foiled when getaway truck gets stuck, cops say

  Comments  