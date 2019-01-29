National

A bad label has caused a food-allergy recall of 16,000 pounds of kids’ chicken nuggets

By David J. Neal

January 29, 2019 05:18 AM

A labeling mistake has led to the recall of 16,011 pounds of Perdue Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets as a potential food allergy danger.

According to the USDA-written recall notice, a retail store told Perdue Foods that the chicken nuggets had the wrong back label. That label declared the product had one allergen, wheat, but didn’t say the nuggets also included milk.

That’s a major problem for those who have milk allergies and those who feed those who have milk allergies.

Perdue shapes chicken nuggets back.JPG
In the lower left corner, the packaging declares the nuggets contain wheat. It doesn’t declare the milk in the nuggets.
So, 12-ounce bags with a use by date of March 11, 2019, and lot Nos. 17009010 to 19009010 have been recalled. They have establishment number “P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They went to retail stores in Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, D.C.; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; New Jersey; New York; Ohio, Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; Vermont; Virginia; and West Virginia.

The nuggets were made Jan. 10, so some might already be in home freezers.

Consumers without a milk allergy should be fine. Those with milk allergies should throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Perdue Consumer Care at 866-866-3703.

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

