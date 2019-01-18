Cookie fans are flipping out over More Stuf, the Oreo with the ‘most creme ever’

The latest Oreo iteration has cookie fans freaking out.
It’s not the Cherry Cola or Kettle Corn or Carrot Cake Oreo, a new flavor that made a Thrillist reviewer marvel over how food scientists have “managed to capture every single note of a carrot cake and put it inside one Oreo cookie.”
The new Oreo on the block stirring things up on social media is, well, kinda like a block — of white creme filling stuck between two chocolate wafers.
The limited edition Most Stuf has the “most creme ever,” it says on the package.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Oreo folks confirmed the cookie’s existence last fall after early photos hit the food blogs.
“Before now, Mega Stuf was the biggest chocolate cookie to come out of Oreo’s Wonder Vault, and of course the Double Stuf Oreos are a fan-favorite among those who want more creme with their cookies,” wrote People, which dubbed the new cookie Oreo’s “most insane product yet”
The cookie does sorta look like the Oreo Double Stuf from the ‘80s — only with a chubbier midsection.
This cookie is so fat that some people don’t believe they are real.
“There are now Oreos that have more filling than Double Stuf. Like, a lot more,” writes Scary Mommy parenting blog. “Oreo The Most Stuf cookies exist and they did not come to play.”
Josiah Huffman’s eyes nearly popped out of his head when he reviewed the cookies for his YouTube series, “The Showerstopper Shows” and his Instagram account.
“Oh my gosh, look at that,” the Alabama man said as he held up one of the cookies for his viewers to behold. “This is the most I’ve ever seen.”
He shared the calorie count — 110 calories per cookie, compared to 70 for a regular-sized Oreo. “Forty more calories worth of creme,” he said.
Snack food blogger Chris Brugnola — aka Junk Banter on Instagram — told Elite Daily that the cookies have “probably closest to quadruple” the amount of creme as an ordinary Oreo.
The cookies are so thick that only 18 of them fit in the package, notes The Junk Food Aisle on Instagram, which gives the cookies a thumbs-down because “that’s just too much stuf.”
Fellow Instagram foodie Munchie Bunchie disagrees.
“HOLY! Is this not everyone’s dreams coming true?!” Munchie Bunchie wrote. “I honestly almost fainted to the floor when I opened the package! These are so fat!! You gotta be that person that eats the creme by itself to enjoy these It’s so much that after only 2 or 3 cookies and you’re (tapped) out. Super sweet..I’m sure you can imagine!”
And that’s apparently where the lines are drawn on this new Oreo.
Are you a filling person or wafer person?
Mother-of-two Valerie Williams, who wrote about the cookies for Scary Mommy, will take the filling every time.
“As a lifelong ‘gimme the creme filling and you can have all my chocolate cookie parts’ kind of gal, this is the most exciting news to come from 2019 so far,” she wrote.
Comments