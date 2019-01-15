One of your favorite Super Bowl snacks may be threatened by a Mexican fuel shortage

How could a fuel shortage in Mexico possibly affect your Super Bowl party?
Well, it gets a little tricky when the shortage occurs during the same time of year that avocado exports to the U.S. typically spike, due to the anticipated increase in demand ahead of the big game.
But that’s exactly what’s happening right now, according to Reuters.
That’s right, expect a pricier bowl of guac if you’re planning a Super Bowl party this year.
The Mexican state of Michoacan, where the bulk of Mexican avocados are grown, is one of several western states that is going through a fuel shortage brought on by rampant fuel theft, Reuters reported.
Pemex, Mexico’s state-run petroleum company, announced in a Jan. 5 news release that fuel inventory was not the issue, but that the rampant theft was causing logistical delays as the company worked out new routes to service the states of Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacan, Guanajuato, Queretaro and the State of Mexico.
Drug cartel members have been illegally siphoning off billions of dollars worth of gas from Pemex trucks in those states, CNN reported. So while we wait to see who will square off in the biggest game of the year, many Mexican farmers have not been able to send their avocados north.
But Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, says his government is making progress, according to the Associated Press.
Ramon Paz, spokesman for APEAM, a business association representing the Mexican avocado sector, told Reuters that this week and the following two are the biggest weeks of the year for avocado exports — and that producers and exporters still plan to get 120,000 tons of avocados north to the U.S. in time for the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LII will be played on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.
“Pemex is currently making its greatest efforts to increase distribution by up to 20% in the affected states,” the news release reads. “Fuel supply will return to normal as soon as possible.”
