Is the new, most-liked photo on Instagram all it’s cracked up to be? Ask Kylie Jenner

A stock photo of a lowly brown egg has poached the title of most-liked photo on Instagram, beating the queen of the social media platform herself, Kylie Jenner.
This was the old Instagram champ - a photo of Jenner’s newborn, Stormi, holding onto her mother’s perfectly manicured thumb.
Behold the new champ.
An egg.
Not even the venerable New York Times could find an explanation for this. “Sometimes, the will of the internet just bends in peculiar ways, and in this case, the internet decided it was into that egg,” wrote the Times.
A flash in the frying pan?
Not hardly. As of Monday morning, the photo, posted to the account of @world_record_egg, had racked up nearly 28 million likes.
Stormi’s photo meanwhile, posted last year, has more than 18 million likes.
The egg ran a hard-boiled campaign. The photo was posted on January 4, according to CNBC.
“Let’s set a world record together and get the most like post on Instagram,” reads the post. “Beating current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million). We got this!”
Jenner scrambled to come up with a response to losing the title.
On Sunday she posted a video of what happens to eggs when they dare to challenge her social media status.
She cracked one onto hot pavement and wrote, “Take that, little egg.”
According to CNBC, the creators of the egg account posted an Instagram story on Sunday thanking the egg’s fans and promising that “it doesn’t end here though, we’re only just getting started.”
At least one person wondered whether Jenner herself hatched this plan.
“Imagine if Kylie Jenner is behind this just to prove us that she’ll always have the most liked post on ig,” they wrote on the egg’s account.
Now that would be a good yolk.
