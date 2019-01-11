National

Soldier stabbed ballpoint pen into crash victim’s collapsed lung to save him, Army says

By Matthew Martinez

January 11, 2019 11:27 AM

Army Sgt. Trey Troney, 20, stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, saved a man who was in a wreck along Interstate 20 with a Saints hoodie and a ballpoint pen when his first aid kit didn’t have the right tools for the job.
Army Sgt. Trey Troney, 20, stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, saved a man who was in a wreck along Interstate 20 with a Saints hoodie and a ballpoint pen when his first aid kit didn’t have the right tools for the job. U.S. Army
Army Sgt. Trey Troney, 20, stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, saved a man who was in a wreck along Interstate 20 with a Saints hoodie and a ballpoint pen when his first aid kit didn’t have the right tools for the job. U.S. Army

U.S. Army Sgt. Trey Troney says he was on his way home to Mississippi for the holidays when he saw the mangled truck on the side of Interstate 20.

Troney, stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, could make out the silhouette of the driver, slumped over the steering wheel of the gray pickup as he made the 1,085-mile drive home, so he stopped, according to an Army news release.

The man inside the truck, identified by the Army as Longview, Texas resident Jeff Udger, had a bloody head wound, and was still conscious enough to jokingly resist when Troney took off his New Orleans Saints hoodie and started to wrap it around Udger’s head to stop the bleeding.

“Well, this is Cowboy country, so I don’t know how I feel about you wrapping me up in a Saints hoodie,” Udger told Troney, according to the release.

Udger passed out from blood loss as Troney walked back to his Jeep to see what kind of first aid supplies he could use to help. Meanwhile, first responders were on their way to the scene in the town just outside Lubbock, according to Army Times, and Troney realized that Udger had a collapsed lung.

Troney had just completed a rotation at the Army’s National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., where he learned combat first aid, the release states. He also had a needle for chest decompression in the Jeep.

Chest decompression is an emergency procedure where a surgeon (usually) shoves a needle down through a patient’s breast plate and into a lung. The needle isn’t filled with medicine, though — it simply allows for airflow into the damaged lung, so the patient can breathe while responders address other trauma or transport the patient to a medical facility, according to the National Institute of Health.

Just one problem: the needle in Troney’s Jeep wasn’t long enough to reach Udger’s collapsed lung once it got inside Udger’s chest cavity, Army Times reported.

So Troney scrambled, and improvised. He took the plastic tube out of a ballpoint pen, emptied it out and attached it to his needle like he was MacGyver, according to the news release.

“I took the (needle) and put it right in the hole and kind of wiggled [the pen] in with my hand in between the ribs and you just started to see the bubbles come out of the tip, and I was like, ‘OK, we’re good,’ ” Troney said, according to the Army news release.

Troney worried that he might get sued if he made a mistake during the ordeal, the Army release said. Instead, Udger praised Troney’s actions and told the Army that his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

“In an urgent situation [Troney] showed amazing patience and continuous care,” Udger said, according to the release. “He kept talking to me and acted as if the situation was no pressure at all.”

For Troney, it was all about duty.

“I was glad I was in the right place at the right time,” Troney said, according to the El Paso Times.

More than 300 thousand people suffer cardiac arrest each year. Doing CPR properly can save someone’s life in these situations, but according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey, only half of Americans say they know how to perform bystander CPR.

By

Natasha Morio from Fort Worth suffered a near-fatal car crash in 2016. Two years later, she celebrated her birthday with the same people who saved her life.

By

Matthew Martinez

Matt is an award-winning real time reporter and a University of Texas at Austin graduate who’s been based at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 2011. His regional focus is Texas, and that makes sense. He’s only lived there his whole life.

  Comments  