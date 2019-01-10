Haley agrees on nothing with Ocasio-Cortez, but calls sharing fake nude photo disgusting

Nikki Haley tweeted she does not agree with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on anything — “when it comes to policy.” But that did not stop the former South Carolina Governor from criticizing “a fake nude photo” circulating of Ocasio-Cortez.
Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who was elected to the U.S. House last November, denounced the image in a Wednesday tweet, saying “Republicans began to circulate a fake nude photo of me.”
Haley, the Republican who recently stepped down as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said Ocasio-Cortez deserves respect.
“Socialist Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and I agree on nothing when it comes to policy. But she — and every other woman in public life — deserve respect and so much more than this sort of disgusting and false treatment,” Haley tweeted.
Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she is the target of Conservative media attacks.
“For those out of the loop, Republicans began to circulate a fake nude photo of me. The Daily Caller reposted it (!) and refused to indicate it was fake in the title as well,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, describing it the same way as Haley — disgusting. “Completely disgusting behavior from Conservative outlets.”
Haley also tweeted women “in public life deserve respect,” while Ocasio-Cortez tweeted “Women in leadership face more scrutiny. Period.”
The picture in question has been online “for a month” and a Reddit user revealed it was not Ocasio-Cortez in the photo, The Guardian reported.
Ocasio-Cortez’ “outspokenness and progressive views have made her a target of conservatives,” according to The New York Times.
