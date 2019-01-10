Boy with ‘emergency’ calls 911 – his superhero action figure was lost, Arkansas cops say

A five-year-old boy had an “emergency” last week — his superhero action figure was lost, the Courier News in Arkansas reported.
When JJ couldn’t find the Marvel “Wasp” toy anywhere, he picked up a phone and called 911, TVH11 reported.
The answering dispatcher asked the Arkansas boy if he had an emergency — and JJ responded, “Yes I do,” according to TVH11.
JJ’s mom, Sharon Metzer, wasn’t aware of the call, she posted to the Pope County Sheriff’s Facebook page on Jan. 3. But the next thing she knew, her dogs were barking and blue police lights were flashing outside her front door.
When Metzer opened the door, she saw two Pope County deputies in the driveway, according to the post.
“Heart stops!” she said. “Expecting bad news!”
Fortunately, nobody was hurt. But that superhero was still lost.
Lt. Jamie Gray and Sgt. Mike Brown found out what was happening and went into JJ’s bedroom, according to the post.
“He genuinely looked at us in his innocence and said ‘I lost my toy.’ So he called us to help him,” Gray said, according to TVH11.
The deputies then helped the boy find the action figure he got for Christmas, which was hiding under some toys, the Courier News reported.
“Thank you Jesus for sending such understanding individuals to our door!” Metzer wrote.
After helping JJ find his toy, the deputies let him know that 911 is for when someone is “in trouble or hurt,” the Courier News reported.
The deputies were proud to help the boy, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
“It boils down to the fact that we are servants first,” Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said, according to the newspaper. “That’s what we strive to be. Anytime you can help a young child and put a good light on law enforcement, that’s what we want to do.”
