Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announces he’s getting a divorce

Here’s one delivery Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos probably wishes he didn’t have to make: a tweet he sent Wednesday to announce that he’s getting divorced.
Bezos, 54, the Class of 1982 Miami Palmetto High School graduate and that year’s Miami Herald Silver Knight winner, wrote that he and wife, MacKenzie, had decided to part.
“After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” he wrote.
The Bezoses have been married for 25 years. The couple have four children and live in Seattle.
“If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” he wrote in his conciliatory text, that suggested the man — dubbed the richest in the world by Forbes in 2018 when he was worth between $112 billion and $137 billion — and MacKenzie Bezos would remain entwined as parents and business partners.
“We’ve have such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, as as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures,” the Amazon CEO said.
“Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”
The Bezos wed in 1993 a year after meeting at a New York hedge fund company MacKenzie Tuttle, now 48, worked at as a research assistant, The Washington Post reported. He interviewed her. They dated for three months and announced that they were engaged.
“My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh. How could you not fall in love with that laugh?” she told Vogue in 2013 when her novel, “Traps,” was published. Her first novel was “The Testing of Luther Albright.”
So, how will the assets be split? Too soon to say.
But Stuart Slotnick, chairman of the Matrimonial Department of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney in New York, said in a statement to the Miami Herald:
“In light of the recent joint tweet announcing their divorce, the Bezos’ are likely to have an amicable and confidential settlement. There is no reason that there should be a dispute over assets or money because there is more than enough to be equitably distributed without either party seeing a change in their lives,” he said.
“Jeff Bezos will focus on control of his company and will likely elect to maintain the stock and voting rights in the Amazon shares over other assets,” Slotnick, who is not representing either Jeff or MacKenzie Besos, said in offering his opinion.
