Car nearly crushes officers standing behind a police cruiser on highway, video shows

Scott Kuntz, a lieutenant with the Ohio State Police, said things could have ended much worse on Tuesday night when a car slammed into a police cruiser stopped on the side of the highway.
That’s because there were two officers standing behind the cruiser, which was on the side of I-75 in Cincinnati at around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to WCPO.
Police wrote on Facebook that the cops were “assisting a disabled vehicle.”
Dashcam footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the officers standing between the police cruiser and a barrier on the highway. Then, the officers are seen leaping over that barrier — just before a car runs into the police cruiser.
If the officers hadn’t moved, the video shows, they would have been pinned between the car and small concrete barrier.
That’s why Kuntz called it “such a close call.”
“Those workers have families,” Kuntz told WCPO. “They want to get home to their families just like everybody else.”
He credited a woman at the scene with keeping the officers out of harm’s way, according to WLWT5. She saw two cars on the highway had crashed into each other, Kuntz said, and that accident sent one of the cars “out of control in motion towards the cruiser.”
“She’s standing on the opposite side of the wall where it’s safer,” Kuntz told the TV station. “And she sees and hears the vehicles collide and go out of control, and screams — which alerts the officers.”
The video shows the officers making “a last-second decision to literally jump over the concrete barrier wall to avoid being crushed,” Kuntz told WLWT5. One of the officers, Axel Lewis, “was briefly hospitalized” for minor injuries but is now back at home with his family.
But before getting medical treatment, officers on the scene rush to check on the drivers of the other crashed cars, the video shows.
“The wreck remained under investigation, but authorities did not believe the driver was impaired and had not filed charges,” WHIO7 reported.
In August, a video showed a speeding Lexus slam into a truck that was broken down on a highway in Toronto, Canada — and blow it to pieces. A tow truck parked behind the Lexus captured the shocking crash on video.
