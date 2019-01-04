National

He had a homemade gun in his truck — and a smaller one in his butt, Louisiana cops say

By Matthew Martinez

January 04, 2019 12:13 PM

Justin Savoie, 23, had a very uncomfortable ride to jail, after police say they found a small handgun in his butt during a cavity search at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.
Justin Savoie, 23, had a very uncomfortable ride to jail, after police say they found a small handgun in his butt during a cavity search at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office
Justin Savoie, 23, had a very uncomfortable ride to jail, after police say they found a small handgun in his butt during a cavity search at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

Talk about an uncomfortable ride to jail.

Police in the bayou town of Golden Meadow, in southern Louisiana, say they arrested a 23-year-old man on a felony gun possession charge and misdemeanor drug charges on Dec. 28., but apparently they didn’t find everything, according to WGNO.

Pat-downs at the scene of an alleged crime don’t normally go where police say he had another gun hidden.

It was only when Justin James Savoie, of nearby Galliano, got to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s substation, during a nude cavity search, that deputies found a small handgun in his rear end, the Houma Courier reported.

Savoie was at the home of a woman named Lori Dupuy when police arrived on a call for “suspicious activity” in the area, according to WVUE. When police arrived, they say Dupuy gave the officers a false name and left the scene.

dupuy.JPG
Golden Meadow Police Department

She is being sought by police for outstanding warrants and the parish’s Probation & Parole Department, the station reported.

Golden Meadow police found an unregistered pistol during a pat-down, and a homemade gun called a “zip gun” in Savoie’s truck, along with several suppressors, a marijuana pipe and some pot, according to WGNO. “Zip gun” is the slang name for a homemade gun — not a 3D-printed one, but one put together with relatively simple home improvement tools and items.

The unregistered gun prompted the first felony charge, but Lafourche Parish deputies added another felony to Savoie’s tab for the night, jail records show. He is also charged with bringing prohibited contraband to a penal institution.

He was released from jail on Dec. 31, jail records show, after posting $10,600 in bail.

As uncomfortably dangerous as the practice of hiding a gun in one’s nether regions seems, people have resorted to it before.

In April 2018, Anika Witt of Ozark, Missouri, pleaded guilty to hiding a Kimber .380 handgun between her legs after an arrest in Illinois on drug charges. A year before that, a Waco, Texas, woman was given probation for stuffing a .22 handgun down her pants during a 2015 arrest, according to KWTX.

A St. Clair County judge found Illinois State Police Trooper Corey Alberson guilty of misdemeanor aggravated assault in connection with a strip-search of a driver on the side of an East St. Louis street. The video shows Alberson shining his flashl

By

Matthew Martinez

Matt is an award-winning real time reporter and a University of Texas at Austin graduate who’s been based at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 2011. His regional focus is Texas, and that makes sense. He’s only lived there his whole life.

  Comments  