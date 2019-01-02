National

One more company recalls blood pressure and heart meds for possibly cancerous ingredient

January 02, 2019

It’s recommended that people taking any of the recalled medications should keep taking it until a doctor or pharmacist comes up with another course of treatment.
The steady stream of Valsartan recalls continued into 2019 when the U.S. division of the India company, Aurobindo Pharma, recalled 80 lots of the blood pressure and heart medication.

As with other companies’ recalls of Valsartan, the presence of N-nitrosodiethylamine or NDEA, triggered the recall. A company-written, FDA-posted recall notice points out that NDEA “occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution and industrial processes” and that it “has been classified as a probable human carcinogen as per International Agency for Research on Cancer classification.”

Also repeated from past recalls is the recommendation that people taking any of the recalled medications — Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP — should keep taking it until a doctor or pharmacist comes up with another course of treatment.

For a full listing of the 80 lots that have been recalled click here.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Aurobindo at 866-850-2876 and click Option 2 or e-mail pvg@aurobindousa.com. Anyone with questions about returning the tablets can call Inmar/CLS-Medturn at 877-208-2407 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or email rxrecalls@inmar.com.

