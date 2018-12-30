National

Bodies of six puppies found thrown into a ditch, woman who shot them arrested, cops say

By Noah Feit

December 30, 2018 07:24 PM

Betty G. Hemp was charged with animal cruelty after six puppies were found shot to death.
The bodies of six puppies were found in a ditch Dec. 22 after they were fatally shot, according to a Facebook post by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the dogs “discarded over a steep embankment, with apparent gun shots wounds,” the sheriff’s office reported on Facebook.

The estimated age of the puppies was between 4 and 6 months old, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page. There was no description of the dogs’ breed or mix.

Days after the gruesome discovery, a Virginia woman was arrested. Betty G. Hemp of Middlebrook faces multiple charges in connection with killing the dogs and dumping their bodies, the sheriff’s office posted.

After being charged with six felony counts of animal cruelty and six misdemeanor counts of illegal dumping, the 39-year-old was released on a $2,500 bond, according to the sheriff’s office post.

Several people commented on the Facebook post, and many commended the sheriff’s office for making an arrest. But there were some who were unhappy that Hemp was released on a $2,500 bond.

“Only 2500 unsecured bond issued? Y’all are worse than Texas when it comes to protecting animals,” one comment read.

While many people brainstormed on what punishment Hemp should face, one person wrote “There isn’t a penalty severe enough...”

Another person posted a comment, directed at the sheriff, saying “This my friend is the best news I’ve heard. ... I also (knew) that this wasn’t being neglected by law (enforcement.) I hope you can prosecute to the fullest extent ... Good luck and BE CAREFUL. We can’t survive without you and your department. Thank you SIR for a job well done.”

