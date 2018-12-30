Escaped lion kills worker at NC preserve before being shot and killed, officials say

A lion that escaped its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at a North Carolina preserve was fatally shot, WTVD reported.
Officials with the Conservators Center said the lion was shot and killed to let emergency responders get the person who had been attacked, according to WRAL.
In statement from the Conservators Center, an official said it was “devastated by the loss of a human life,” per ABC News.
The lion escaped during a “routine cleaning” of its enclosure by “a professionally trained animal keeper,” officials said in a WGHP report.
After escaping, officials said the lion “quickly killed a person,” according to WNCN.
The worker who was killed has not been identified, and will not be until the coroner notifies the next of kin, WRAL reported.
There is no word how the lion escaped, but an investigation is underway, per WGHP.
The Conservators Center is located in Burlington, N.C., according to its website. It was founded in 1999 in Mebane, and relocated to a 45-acre site in Caswell County in 2001, where it currently is home to more than “80 animals, and ... 21 species,” per the website.
By 2004, the animal population included more than 30 lions and tigers, the center reports on its website, adding it has more than a dozen employees.
The center is “closed until further notice,” according to ABC News.
